Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CQQQ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $51.19.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

