Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

PG stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

