Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $138.44 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

