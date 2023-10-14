Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE WM opened at $158.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

