Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $382.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

