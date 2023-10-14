West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.59.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.