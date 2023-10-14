Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

