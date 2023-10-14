Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 6.8 %

WTHVF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

