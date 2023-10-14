WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.95 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

