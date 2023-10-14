William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $104,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.