Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

