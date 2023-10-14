WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WuXi AppTec Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:WUXAY opened at $12.66 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
