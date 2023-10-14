WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:WUXAY opened at $12.66 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

