Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,436 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -564.25 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

