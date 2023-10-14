Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,508 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.17 and a 200-day moving average of $306.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

