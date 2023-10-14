Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 626,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

