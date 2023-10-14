Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $17.85 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

