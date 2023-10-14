Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $17.85 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
