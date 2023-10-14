Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVX. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

