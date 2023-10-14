Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.