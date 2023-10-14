Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

