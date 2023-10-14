Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.24.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$91.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$91.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$85.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total transaction of C$86,010.82. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. Insiders sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

