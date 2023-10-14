Zacks Research Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

MC stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 614,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

