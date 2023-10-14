Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZG opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.76. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
