Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.76. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

