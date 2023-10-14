Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,982,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.08 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Zion Oil & Gas

See Also

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

