Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 1,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of ZIZTF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. ZIP has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

