16,797 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.