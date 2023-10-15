22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XXII opened at $0.59 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.74.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.35). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 84.21% and a negative net margin of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,919,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James decreased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

