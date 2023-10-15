3,010 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ryder System by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 117.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.