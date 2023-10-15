4,151 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $472,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.