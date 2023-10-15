4,417 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,793,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after acquiring an additional 142,557 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.17.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATR opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.