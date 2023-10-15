6,986 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ichor by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 29,305 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

