Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $90.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

