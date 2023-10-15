ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

