ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 513,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 789,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Specifically, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

