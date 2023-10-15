Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Financial Review

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Admiral Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group 65.14% 1.38% 0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Admiral Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Admiral Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 27.44 White Mountains Insurance Group $1.73 billion 2.19 $792.80 million $400.10 3.70

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Admiral Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Admiral Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The Ark segment writes a portfolio of reinsurance and insurance, including property, marine and energy, accident and health, casualty, and specialty products. The NSM segment operates as a managing general agent and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors comprising specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions and growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity, as well as strategic assistance to investees. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel and on a direct-to-consumer basis; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

