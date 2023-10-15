Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 4.8%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 66,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 463,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,984.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,711.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,575 shares of company stock worth $222,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $111,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 91.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,967 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,250,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.