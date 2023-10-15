AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. AerCap has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

