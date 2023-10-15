Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.