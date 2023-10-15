Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.72 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.47.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

