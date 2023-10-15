Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 777,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.