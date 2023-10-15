Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 777,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.