Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRRR. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Gorilla Technology Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.80 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GRRR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

