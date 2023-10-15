Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. 46,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 206,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $758.31 million, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,387,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

