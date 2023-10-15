Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

