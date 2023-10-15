Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Ameresco has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Ameresco by 9.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 104,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $268,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

