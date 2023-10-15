American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $78,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

