Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 390,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 408,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 58.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

