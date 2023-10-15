Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $324.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.91. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $257.10 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

