Analyzing PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Fuel Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fuel Tech has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Fuel Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

20.1% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Fuel Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Fuel Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech $27.79 million 1.21 -$1.44 million ($0.04) -27.75

PureCycle Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuel Tech.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech -5.56% -3.48% -3.10%

Summary

Fuel Tech beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment provides programs to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, and university and district heating markets; and the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.