Analyzing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 10 0 2.69 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 37.53% 21.69% 10.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 43.31% 32.08% 19.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 8.35 $127.61 million $0.98 16.40 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $2,228.15 billion 0.21 $32.31 billion $6.06 14.93

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.