Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Stock Position Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Andretti Acquisition worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNNR. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000.

NYSE:WNNR opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

