Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Up 7%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.57. 2,282,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $971.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

